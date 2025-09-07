TREASURE Officially Becomes Million Sellers With 'LOVE PULSE' In Just 4 Days

TREASURE has achieved a career first with their latest album!

On September 1, TREASURE made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new mini album “LOVE PULSE” and its upbeat title track “PARADISE.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “LOVE PULSE” officially surpassed 1 million sales on September 4, meaning that it took the album less than four days to reach the milestone.

Notably, “LOVE PULSE” is TREASURE’s first album to sell over 1 million copies according to Hanteo data, and it also managed to break the group’s previous first-week sales record of 716,697 (set by their special mini album “PLEASURE” earlier this year) in just the first four days of its release.

Congratulations to TREASURE!

