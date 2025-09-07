'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Earns Its Highest Saturday Ratings Yet As 'Confidence Queen' Premieres

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” shows no signs of slowing down!

On September 6, the new fantasy romance—which achieved the highest viewership ratings of any tvN drama in 2025 last week—earned its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays).

According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” took first place in its time slot across all channels, even including public broadcast networks, with an average nationwide rating of 10.8 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Twelve,” which airs in the same time slot, rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent for its own fifth episode.

TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen,” a new remake of the Japanese series “The Confidence Man JP” starring Park Min Young, premiered to an average nationwide rating of 1.1 percent in the same time slot.

Later in the night, SBS’s new drama “Queen Mantis” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 6.9 percent for its second episode.

MBC’s “Mary Kills People,” which shares a time slot with “Queen Mantis” and has just one episode left in its run, maintained its average nationwide rating of 1.1 percent for its penultimate episode.

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar,” which also has just one episode left to go, achieved its highest Saturday ratings to date last night. The penultimate episode of the legal drama scored an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” similarly earned its highest Saturday ratings yet: with a nationwide average of 14.5 percent, the drama was the most-watched show of any kind to air the entire day.

Start watching “Queen Mantis” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)