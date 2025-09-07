TWICE Rises To New Peaks On UK's Official Singles Chart With 'Strategy' And 'Takedown'

TWICE continues to soar to new heights on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart!

This week, the Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of the “KPop Demon Hunters” song “Takedown”—which is credited to TWICE on the Official Singles Chart—had broken into the top 25. For the week of September 4 to 10, “Takedown” climbed to a new peak of No. 24.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s 2024 hit “Strategy,” which was originally released in December of last year but has recently seen a surge in popularity due to its inclusion on the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack, hit a new peak of No. 32 in its sixth week on the Official Singles Chart.

Congratulations to TWICE!

Source (1)