Stray Kids' 'CEREMONY' Spends 2nd Week On UK's Official Singles Chart

Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY” is still going strong in the United Kingdom!

Last week, Stray Kids’ new title track “CEREMONY” debuted at No. 37 on the Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 in the U.S.), making it their second single to enter the top 40.

“CEREMONY” is now spending its second consecutive week on the Official Singles Chart, where it ranked No. 87 for the week of September 4 to 10.

“CEREMONY” is Stray Kids’ second song to spend more than one week on the Official Singles Chart. The only other song by the group to chart for multiple weeks is “Chk Chk Boom,” which spent three weeks on the chart last year.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

