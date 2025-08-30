Stray Kids Scores Their Highest Entry Yet On UK’s Official Albums Chart With 'KARMA'

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” is officially their most successful album yet in the United Kingdom!

On August 29 local time, the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that Stray Kids’ new album “KARMA” had debuted at No. 22 on its Official Albums Chart, marking the group’s highest ranking yet.

“KARMA” is Stray Kids’ second album to break the top 40 of the Official Albums Chart and their seventh entry overall, following “ODDINARY” (which peaked at No. 95), “MAXIDENT” (No. 85), “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” (No. 40), “ROCK-STAR” (No. 69), “ATE” (No. 62), and “合 (HOP)” (No. 91).

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ new title track “CEREMONY” debuted at No. 37 on the Official Singles Chart—making it their second top 40 single and their sixth chart entry overall, following “MANIAC” (which peaked at No. 98), “S-Class” (No. 100), “LALALALA” (No. 44), “Lose My Breath” (No. 97), and “Chk Chk Boom” (No. 30).

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their new personal record!

