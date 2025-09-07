'Beyond The Bar' Stars Say Goodbye + Share Thoughts Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” shared their final farewells ahead of tonight’s series finale!

“Beyond the Bar” is a legal drama starring Jung Chaeyeon as Kang Hyo Min, a confident and compassionate but inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner at the firm, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world.

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, Lee Jin Uk expressed his gratitude to viewers by saying, “I was happy to have been able to play the character of Yoon Seok Hoon. Thank you for empathizing with the defense of Yoon Seok Hoon, who was rational but also had a warm charm. I made good memories thanks to everyone in the cast and crew, and I gained a great deal of strength thanks to the support of the viewers who joined us at a late hour for every episode.”

Jung Chaeyeon also spoke fondly of her experience filming the drama, sharing, “Through the character of Kang Hyo Min, I too received a great deal of comfort and healing, and it was a valuable time in which I was able to think and reflect deeply.” She added, “I hope that [‘Beyond the Bar’] becomes a drama that leaves viewers with many different thoughts and is remembered for a long time.”

Lee Hak Joo commented, “I was really happy to have been able to greet viewers through ‘Beyond the Bar.’” He went on to thank the show’s viewers directly, saying, “I was truly grateful for all the love you gave the drama. Being able to film happily with the rest of the cast and crew made playing the role of Lee Jin Woo even better. I think I will remember this drama for a long time.”

Finally, Jeon Hye Bin nostalgically remarked, “During the time from the moment I first encountered this drama up until now, I was so happy that I can’t express it in words. While playing Heo Min Jung, I was also rooting for her and her journey, which made it even more special. I hope this drama remains in your hearts as a lingering memory, and I also sincerely hope that the character of Heo Min Jung can offer you a tiny bit of comfort and relatability.”

The final episode of “Beyond the Bar” will air on September 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

