Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, BTS, ILLIT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on September 6!

Stray Kids topped this week’s World Albums chart with their new album “KARMA,” which debuted at No. 1. “KARMA” also became their seventh consecutive album to top the Billboard 200, making Stray Kids the group with the most No. 1s on the Billboard 200 this century.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids landed an impressive total of five albums on the World Albums chart this week. “合 (HOP)” climbed back up to No. 4 in its 37th week on the chart, while “ATE” rose to No. 11 in its 58th week, “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” to No. 14 in its 54th week, and “ROCK-STAR” to No. 17 in its 42nd week.

After three weeks at No. 1, TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” fell to No. 2 in its sixth week on the World Albums chart.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” took No. 3 in its 13th week on the chart, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” ranked No. 16 in its 59th week.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” stayed strong at No. 5 in its 11th consecutive week on the chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” came in at No. 6 in its 168th week on the chart, and their recent live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” followed at No. 10 in its sixth week.

ILLIT’s “bomb” held relatively steady at No. 7 in its 10th week on the chart, with BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” rising to No. 12 in its 58th week.

NewJeans’ “Get Up” climbed back up to No. 15 in its 103rd week on the chart, while SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” rounded out the top 20 in its 14th week.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” took No. 24 in its 113th week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

