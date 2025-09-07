MONSTA X Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'THE X'

MONSTA X has set a personal record with their long-awaited comeback as a full group!

Last week, MONSTA X made their highly-anticipated return with their 10th-anniversary mini album “THE X” on September 1, marking their first comeback as a full group in four years.

Just one day later, “THE X” had already sold over 335,000 copies, breaking MONSTA X’s previous first-week sales record of 326,503 (set by their 2023 mini album “REASON”) within less than two days.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “THE X” went on to sell a total of 427,086 copies in the first week of its release (September 1 to 7), marking a new career high for MONSTA X.

Congratulations to MONSTA X on their successful comeback!

