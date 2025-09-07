TWICE Breaks Into Top 50 Of Billboard Hot 100 As 'Takedown' And 'Strategy' Continue To Rise

TWICE continues to soar to new peaks on Billboard’s Hot 100!

This week, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of the “KPop Demon Hunters” original song “Takedown” jumped to No. 50 on the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. The achievement marks the first time a TWICE song has ever entered the top 50 of the chart.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s 2024 hit “Strategy”—which was first released in December but has recently been surging on music charts worldwide due to its inclusion on the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack—rose to a new all-time high of No. 51.

Both songs also climbed to new peaks on Billboard’s Global 200, Global Excl. U.S. chart, and Streaming Songs chart this week. “Takedown” rose to No. 30 on the Global 200, No. 37 on the Streaming Songs chart, and No. 43 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, while “Strategy” shot to No. 39 on the Global 200, No. 41 on the Streaming Songs chart, and No. 75 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Finally, TWICE successfully remained on Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 68, marking their 58th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to TWICE!