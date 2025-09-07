TREASURE Smashes Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'LOVE PULSE'

TREASURE is soaring to new heights with their latest comeback!

Last week, TREASURE returned with their third mini album “LOVE PULSE” and its catchy title track “PARADISE.”

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “LOVE PULSE” sold an impressive total of 1,131,346 copies in the first week of its release (September 1 to 7)—easily breaking TREASURE’s previous first-week sales record of 716,697 set by their special mini album “PLEASURE” earlier this year.

“LOVE PULSE” is also TREASURE’s first album ever to surpass 1 million sales according to Hanteo data.

Congratulations to TREASURE on their exciting new personal record!

