'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Dominates Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 2nd Week

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” has continued its reign over the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” also swept the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min held onto their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2.

KBS 2TV’s “Twelve” held onto its spot at No. 2 on the drama list this week, and star Ma Dong Seok also maintained his position at No. 3 on the actor list.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” held steady at No. 3 on the drama list.

SBS’s “The Winning Try” remained No. 4 on the drama list, with leads Kim Yo Han and Yoon Kye Sang ranking No. 9 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

In its final week on air, JTBC’s “The Nice Guy” and its star Lee Dong Wook swept the No. 5 spot on both lists.

tvN’s “Love, Take Two” rose to No. 6 on this week’s drama list, and star Yum Jung Ah also climbed to No. 8 on the actor list.

ENA’s “My Troublesome Star” stayed strong at No. 7 on the drama list, while leading lady Uhm Jung Hwa took No. 6 on the actor list.

Finally, SBS’s new crime thriller “Queen Mantis” debuted at No. 10 on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” KBS2 “Twelve” JTBC “Beyond the Bar” SBS “The Winning Try” JTBC “The Nice Guy” tvN “Love, Take Two” ENA “My Troublesome Star” KBS2 “Queen’s House” KBS2 “Our Golden Days” SBS “Queen Mantis”

While the drama list only includes series airing on broadcast television, the integrated actor list also includes cast members from OTT shows—and “Aema” stars Lee Ha Nee and Bang Hyo Rin made this week’s list at No. 4 and No. 7 respectively.

Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Ma Dong Seok (“Twelve”) Lee Ha Nee (“Aema”) Lee Dong Wook (“The Nice Guy”) Uhm Jung Hwa (“My Troublesome Star”) Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”) Yum Jung Ah (“Love, Take Two”) Kim Yo Han (“The Winning Try”) Yoon Kye Sang (“The Winning Try”)

