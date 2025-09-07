NCT WISH Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'COLOR'

NCT WISH has achieved their highest first-week sales yet with their new mini album!

Last week, the rookie NCT unit made their highly-anticipated comeback with their third mini album “COLOR” and its title track of the same name.

On September 8, Hanteo Chart announced that NCT WISH had set a new personal record with their first-week sales for “COLOR,” which became their fastest album to surpass 1 million sales earlier this week.

In the first week of its release (September 1 to 7), “COLOR” sold an impressive total of 1,395,217 copies—easily smashing NCT WISH’s previous first-week sales record of 1,087,838 set by their last mini album “poppop” this past April.

Congratulations to NCT WISH on their successful comeback!