Stray Kids' 'KARMA' Becomes Their 1st Album To Spend 2 Weeks In Top 4 Of Billboard 200

Stray Kids’ new album “KARMA” is enjoying a strong second week on the Billboard 200!

Last week, “KARMA” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, making Stray Kids the group with the most No. 1 albums on the chart this century—and the first artist in Billboard 200 history to have their first seven entries debut at No. 1.

On September 7 local time, Billboard revealed that “KARMA” had successfully remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for the second week in a row. For the week ending on September 13, the album stayed strong at No. 4.

Notably, “KARMA” is Stray Kids’ first album ever to spend multiple weeks in the top 5 of the Billboard 200.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “KARMA” earned a total of 61,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending on September 4.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

