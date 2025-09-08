Kang Tae Oh, Roh Jeong Eui, ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao, Kang Hye Won, And More To Make Cameos In 'To The Moon'

Get ready for some exciting special appearances in MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing. The drama will star Lee Sun Bin as Jung Da Hae, Ra Mi Ran as Kang Eun Sang, and Jo Aram as Kim Ji Song.

MBC has now released a sneak peek of the drama’s upcoming cameos by Kang Tae Oh, Roh Jeong Eui, Kang Hye Won, Kim Jung Jin, Yoon Kyung Ho, and ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao.

Kang Tae Oh, who starred opposite Lee Sun Bin in her previous drama “The Potato Lab,” will be appearing in the drama as her character’s blind date.

Meanwhile, Roh Jeong Eui, who is close friends with Lee Sun Bin in real life, will be making a cameo as an elegantly dressed woman with a mysterious aura.

Kang Hye Won and Kim Jung Jin, who appeared in the drama “Boyhood” together with Lee Sun Bin, will be joining their former co-star in the first episode of “To the Moon” for a joint special appearance.

Yoon Kyung Ho, who played Ra Mi Ran’s husband in the film “Honest Candidate,” will be playing her character’s ex-husband in “To the Moon.”

Finally, Zhang Hao will be making his acting debut in the role of Wei Lin, the boyfriend of Jo Aram’s character.

“Thanks to the actors who readily agreed to make special appearances and gave passionate performances, our drama became even richer and more three-dimensional,” said the drama’s production team. “Please tune in to find out what roles this diverse array of characters will play and in which scenes they will appear.”

“To the Moon” will premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

