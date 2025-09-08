Watch: Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, And Cast Of “Last Summer” Share Laughter And Chemistry At First Script Reading

The upcoming KBS 2TV weekend miniseries “Last Summer” has unveiled a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

The script reading brought together the main cast and creative team, including director Min Yeon Hong and writer Jeon Yoo Ri, along with actors Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Kim Gun Woo, Kwon Ah Reum, Jung Bo Min, Choi Byung Mo, Jung Hee Tae, Jeon Su Ji, Lee Tae Gu, Woo Hyun Joon, and Ahn Chang Hwan, and more.

Lee Jae Wook, who takes on a dual role as genius architect Baek Do Ha and his twin brother Baek Do Young, and Choi Sung Eun, who plays struggling civil servant Song Ha Kyung, impressed with their realistic chemistry—just like real childhood friends.

Kim Gun Woo, playing star appellate lawyer Seo Soo Hyuk with a 99 percent success rate, fully embodied his character, leaving viewers curious about how his involvement with Do Ha and Ha Kyung will affect their relationship. Jung Bo Min also stood out with her perfect synchronization with her role as Lee Seul, Do Ha and Ha Kyung’s close friend.

The reading was filled with laughter, thanks to the diverse performances of Kwon Ah Reum, Choi Byung Mo, Jung Hee Tae, Jeon Su Ji, Lee Tae Gu, Woo Hyun Joon, Ahn Chang Hwan, Kang Seung Hyun, and other supporting actors. The lively session gave fans an early taste of both the drama and behind-the-scenes chemistry, heightening anticipation for the premiere.

Afterward, Lee Jae Wook shared, “I came feeling both nervous and excited, but it turned out to be such an enjoyable time.” Choi Sung Eun added, “It was so much fun meeting senior actors I’d never worked with before,” while Kim Gun Woo commented, “It was ten times more fun than I expected.”

The cast also teased key points for viewers to watch. Lee Jae Wook highlighted the evolving relationship between Do Ha and Ha Kyung, Choi Sung Eun emphasized the drama’s “summer charm,” and Kim Gun Woo described it as a series capturing the many colors of summer—raising anticipation for the stories to come.

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

