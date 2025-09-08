Watch: Sul Kyung Gu And Hong Kyung Devise Daring Plan To Land Hijacked Plane By Faking North Korea In “Good News”

Netflix’s upcoming film “Good News” has dropped a gripping new teaser!

Set in 1970, “Good News” follows a group of people who devise a bizarre and risky plan to land a hijacked airplane by any means necessary.

The teaser captures attention with its outrageous premise: a hijacked Japanese passenger plane headed for Pyongyang must somehow be hijacked again from the ground. At the center of the mission is a shadowy fixer known only as “Nobody” (Sul Kyung Gu), who is ordered by Korean Central Intelligence Agency director Park Sang Hyun (Ryoo Seung Bum) to resolve the crisis at all costs.

Amid the chaos and pressure, elite Air Force lieutenant Seo Go Myung (Hong Kyung) suggests a bold yet dangerous idea: “Then… can I just say this is North Korea?” His inner conflict as he takes on this impossible task raises questions about whether the mission can truly succeed. The teaser also spotlights Nobody masterminding an audacious plan to disguise Gimpo as Pyongyang, accompanied by the tagline “Unbelievable news,” hinting at a thrilling story full of twists that defies all expectations.

“Good News” will premiere on October 17.

