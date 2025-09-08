Watch: Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, And Park Seo Ham Fight To Rewrite Their Fates In “The Murky Stream”

Disney+’s upcoming series “The Murky Stream” has unveiled its striking main poster and trailer!

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue, Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant, and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

The main poster brings these central characters together, highlighting their contrasting motivations—survival, justice, or the pursuit of power—while hinting at the complex web that binds their destinies. Si Yool exudes a commanding presence as he struggles to restore order to the chaotic Gyeong River and dreams of living with dignity. Choi Eun moves boldly and unflinchingly through a harsh world, while Jeong Cheon fearlessly pursues justice, regardless of the danger. Together, these three young protagonists form the heart of the story.

The poster also showcases other compelling figures: Mu Deok (Park Ji Hwan), the rogue leader who controls all the wealth and resources along the Gyeong River; Yi Dol Gae (Choi Gwi Hwa), a corrupt official who collects bribes and rules like a king; and the enigmatic Wang Hae (Kim Dong Won), whose mysterious aura adds an extra layer of intrigue.

The newly released trailer expands on the story far beyond the earlier teaser. It reveals Si Yool’s past as a laborer at the Mapo dock and shows how Mu Deok recruits him into the gang, remarking, “Look at that gaze. You’re a born rogue. Join us.” The trailer also hints at a deeper connection between Si Yool and Jeong Cheon, teasing hidden secrets and unresolved history between them.

The trailer exposes the corrupt power structures of the era: gangs collecting taxes from merchants, backed by exploitative officials, forming a predatory hierarchy. It also hints at those seeking to seize control of a crumbling Joseon, accompanied by the warning of senior commander Dae Ho Gun (Choi Won Young): “If you rush in recklessly, the current will sweep you away. You must be ready to kill if necessary. Can you handle it?” Another line underscores the stakes: “We must find the hand that controls everything. Stopping it is the only way this country can stand again,” signaling imminent, high-stakes conflicts.

The trailer concludes with tense, action-packed glimpses: the mysterious Wang Hae makes his appearance, Choi Eun is pursued, and Si Yool and Jeong Cheon face life-or-death confrontations, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

“The Murky Stream” will premiere with three episodes on September 26, followed by two new episodes weekly, for a total of nine episodes.

