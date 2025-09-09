Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, And Kim Young Dae Reveal Their Dreams And Desires In Posters For “To The Moon”

Upcoming drama “To the Moon” has shared character posters featuring Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, and Kim Young Dae!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

The newly released posters highlight the dreams and desires of the four main characters: Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin), Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran), and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) are captured with cash flying in the air around them, while Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae) is shown quietly playing a guitar.

The first poster features Jung Da Hae, a non-recruited employee on Maron Confectionery’s marketing and PR team. Da Hae, who has no particularly impressive credentials, is one of the few non-recruited hires at the company. Despite an unstable job environment, a tiny paycheck, and unspoken discrimination from recruited employees, she shows a persistent spirit.

In the poster, Jung Da Hae is seen with a hopeful expression, reaching out as if to grab one more bill from the cash flying through the air. The poster reads: “Is it a crime to want to live just a little better?” As desperation and hope drive Da Hae to invest in cryptocurrency, viewers are left curious about the future awaiting her.

The next poster highlights Kang Eun Sang, a Management Support team member at Maron Confectionery, who has faced countless failures, from stock investments to various startups. Eun Sang is the one who introduces her colleagues Da Hae and Ji Song to cryptocurrency investment.

In the poster, she is seen holding a bundle of cash with a satisfied smile. The caption reads: “Is it a crime to want to make some money?” making her ambitions crystal clear. Viewers are curious about why Eun Sang has become so fiercely invested in earning and managing money, and what untold story lies behind her drive.

Another poster features Kim Ji Song, a non-recruited employee on the accounting team at Maron Confectionery. Representing Gen Z’s “YOLO” lifestyle, Ji Song struggles with credit card debt yet continues to spend freely on shopping, dating, and hobbies.

In the poster, she is smiling brightly while holding shopping bags stuffed with brand-new items instead of cash. The sparkling rings on her fingers humorously hint at just how many paychecks have slipped through her account. The caption reads: “Is it a crime to want pretty things?” Ji Song, who has lived by enjoying today without a thought for tomorrow, leaves viewers eager to see how her journey changes once she invests in cryptocurrency alongside Da Hae and Eun Sang.

The last poster introduces Ham Ji Woo, the director of the Big Data TF team at Maron Confectionery. From skills to looks to wealth, Ji Woo appears to have it all—but unlike the drama’s three female leads, he is chasing his dreams, not money.

In the poster, he is seated on a train while strumming a guitar. Instead of the cash featured in the women’s posters, a large glowing moon shines softly behind him. The caption reads: “Is it a crime to want to dream?” leaving viewers intrigued about his dream, which seems more precious to him than money.

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

