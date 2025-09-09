“Love, Take Two” And “My Troublesome Star” Hold Steady In Ratings
Monday-Tuesday dramas “Love, Take Two” and “My Troublesome Star” are maintaining consistent viewership!
According to Nielsen Korea, the seventh episode of “My Troublesome Star” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent—a slight 0.4 percent decrease from its previous broadcast.
Meanwhile, tvN’s “Love, Take Two” garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent, inching up from its previous episode’s 3.7 percent.
