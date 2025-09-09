'Dear X' Apologizes Over Poster Design Similarities With Chinese Film

TVING’s upcoming drama “Dear X” has issued an apology following allegations of plagiarism regarding its promotional poster.

Previously, TVING had unveiled “Dear X” launch poster, featuring the English title “Dear X” scrawled in bold red letters across a white sheet of paper, with the chilling gaze of protagonist Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung) peeking through a torn gap.

However, soon after its release, suspicions of plagiarism spread across social media and online communities, as many pointed out the poster’s resemblance to the promotional image for the 2017 Chinese film “The Devotion of Suspect X,” adapted from Keigo Higashino’s novel of the same name.

On September 9, a representative from “Dear X” addressed the controversy, stating, “We belatedly recognized the similarity to a particular reference and immediately discontinued its use. We have also decided not to use it in the future.”

They continued, “We sincerely apologize for causing discomfort due to our failure to thoroughly review the production process. We will strengthen our review procedures to ensure such incidents do not happen again.”

“Dear X” is scheduled to premiere on November 6.

Source (1)