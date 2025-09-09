NCT's Haechan Tops iTunes Charts All Over The World With Solo Debut Album 'TASTE'

NCT’s Haechan is making a splash on iTunes charts across the globe with his solo debut!

On September 8 at 6 p.m. KST, Haechan made his solo debut with his first album “TASTE” and its smooth title track “CRZY.” Within hours of its release, the albumk shot to the top of iTunes charts in various countries around the world.

By the morning of September 9 KST, “TASTE” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 18 different regions, including Brazil, Brunei, Chile, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Romania, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Russia, Finland, India, Kazakhstan, Colombia, and the Philippines. The album had also entered the top 10 in 29 different regions, including Japan, Argentina, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Peru, Sweden, France, Italy, Poland, and Australia.

Meanwhile, Haechan’s title track “CRZY” reached No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart, and all of the songs on “TASTE” managed to enter Korea’s major music charts.

Congratulations to Haechan!

