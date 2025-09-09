September Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!



The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from August 4 to September 4.

ILLIT’s Wonhee topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 420,394, marking a 66.55 percent increase in her score since August. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Toki Yo Tamare,” “the genre is ILLIT,” and “Japanese single,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “innocent,” “cute,” and “lovely.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 89.51 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Hearts2Hearts’ Ian took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 282,289.

KiiiKiii’s Leesol shot to third place after seeing a whopping 430.40 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score for September to 233,044.

ILLIT’s Minju came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 215,235, and Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo rounded out the top five with a score of 188,553.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

ILLIT’s Wonhee Hearts2Hearts’ Ian KiiiKiii’s Leesol ILLIT’s Minju Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo MEOVV’s Anna KiiiKiii’s Jiyu izna’s Bang Jeemin izna’s Choi Jungeun TWS’s Hanjin KiiiKiii’s Sui izna’s Mai ILLIT’s Yunah ILLIT’s Moka MEOVV’s Ella izna’s Koko KiiiKiii’s Kya Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha Hearts2Hearts’ A-na TWS’s Dohoon Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen TWS’s Shinyu Hearts2Hearts’ Stella ILLIT’s Iroha Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon izna’s Jeong Saebi izna’s Ryu Sarang KiiiKiii’s Haeum BABYMONSTER’s Rami

