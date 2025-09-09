September Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Sep 09, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from August 4 to September 4.

ILLIT’s Wonhee topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 420,394, marking a 66.55 percent increase in her score since August. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Toki Yo Tamare,” “the genre is ILLIT,” and “Japanese single,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “innocent,” “cute,” and “lovely.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 89.51 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Hearts2Hearts’ Ian took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 282,289.

KiiiKiii’s Leesol shot to third place after seeing a whopping 430.40 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score for September to 233,044.

ILLIT’s Minju came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 215,235, and Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo rounded out the top five with a score of 188,553.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  2. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  3. KiiiKiii’s Leesol
  4. ILLIT’s Minju
  5. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  6. MEOVV’s Anna
  7. KiiiKiii’s Jiyu
  8. izna’s Bang Jeemin
  9. izna’s Choi Jungeun
  10. TWS’s Hanjin
  11. KiiiKiii’s Sui
  12. izna’s Mai
  13. ILLIT’s Yunah
  14. ILLIT’s Moka
  15. MEOVV’s Ella
  16. izna’s Koko
  17. KiiiKiii’s Kya
  18. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  19. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  20. TWS’s Dohoon
  21. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  22. TWS’s Shinyu
  23. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  24. ILLIT’s Iroha
  25. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  26. BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon
  27. izna’s Jeong Saebi
  28. izna’s Ryu Sarang
  29. KiiiKiii’s Haeum
  30. BABYMONSTER’s Rami

Source (1)

