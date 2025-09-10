Lee Jun Young Confirmed To Star In New Fantasy Drama

Lee Jun Young has been confirmed to star in a new drama!

On September 10, the production team of “The New Employee Chairman Kang” (literal translation) confirmed that actor Lee Jun Young will be starring in the drama as the male lead.

“The New Employee Chairman Kang” follows Kang Yong Ho, chairman of the major conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is known as a business genius but is forced to live an unwanted second life after an accident.

Lee Jun Young will play dual roles as Kang Yong Ho, a CEO who built a top 10 business empire, and Hwang Joon Hyun, a soccer player who joins first-division club FC Choiseong. After a collision, Hwang Joon Hyun’s soul swaps with that of Chairman Kang Yong Ho, and the youthful body that should be sprinting toward the Premier League suddenly finds itself living as a new hire at a major conglomerate. With the seasoned soul of a veteran executive in a healthy young body, Hwang Joon Hyun will make waves as a game-changing “new hire,” driving an unpredictable storyline.

The production team commented, “Through extra time in life brought on by a wild card in an otherwise perfect existence, the drama will deliver thrilling catharsis.” They added, “Actor Lee Jun Young will traverse the brash vigor of youth and the commanding charisma of a top figure in the business world, showing viewers a new side of himself—so please look forward to it.”

Notably, “The New Employee Chairman Kang” is based on a web novel by San Kyung, author of “Reborn Rich,” which became a 2022 hit with a drama adaptation that peaked at 26.9 percent in viewership ratings. Jung Chaeyeon is currently in talks to join Lee Jun Young in the drama.

Are you excited for this new drama? Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love”:

Watch Now

Also check out “Reborn Rich” with subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)