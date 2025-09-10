Jun Ji Hyun And Kang Dong Won's Lives Begin To Intertwine Following A Deadly Assassination Plot In “Tempest”

Disney+’s new drama “Tempest” has unveiled striking stills ahead of its premiere today!

“Tempest” follows Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a renowned UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.

The stills capture Moon Ju and San Ho as they dive into the mystery surrounding the attempted assassination. In one scene, Moon Ju and presidential candidate Jang Joon Ik (Park Hae Joon) arrive at a church for mass, joined by their head of security Park Chang Hee (Joo Jong Hyuk), while crowds swarm outside with protest signs—creating an atmosphere both solemn and foreboding.

Tension peaks when, during a mass for Korean reunification, gunshots suddenly ring out. Amid the chaos, San Ho—watching Moon Ju’s fear and fury through the scope of his own weapon—steps in to save her at the last possible moment.

In the aftermath, Moon Ju, plagued by unanswered questions, begins searching desperately for San Ho. “Mr. Baek San Ho; I came to see him. Can you tell him I’m looking for him?” she asks. But with no nationality, no clear identity, and no trace left behind, San Ho seems to have vanished completely.

Another still shows San Ho resurfacing on a covert mission, radiating the charisma of a top-tier agent. Yet his words spark intrigue: “I don’t think I need to step in. She’s stronger than you think,” he remarks as he refuses an assignment to guard Moon Ju, sparking curiosity over how their relationship will evolve.

Meanwhile, the last still shows Moon Ju looking exhausted and deep in thought inside an ambulance, an image that underscores the relentless threats closing in on her.

Amidst political turmoil and deadly secrets, Moon Ju and San Ho—caught between doubt and trust—develop an electrifying chemistry as they fight side by side to uncover the truth.

“Tempest” premieres with three episodes on September 10, followed by two new episodes weekly starting September 17, for a total of nine episodes.

