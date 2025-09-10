Hearts2Hearts Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For October Comeback

SM Entertainment’s youngest girl group Hearts2Hearts is gearing up for an October comeback with their very first mini album!

On September 10, JTBC reported that the group will be dropping their first mini album since debut next month.

In response to the report, a source from SM Entertainment confirmed, “Hearts2Hearts is preparing with the goal of making a comeback in October. They are currently working hard to prepare, so please look forward to it.”

Hearts2Hearts made their debut in February with their first single “The Chase,” followed by their first comeback in June with the digital single “STYLE.” The track highlighted the group’s bright and lovable charm, further solidifying their place among K-pop’s rising 5th-generation girl groups.

Are you excited for Hearts2Hearts’ upcoming album? Stay tuned for more updates!

