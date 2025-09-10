Watch: Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, And Kim Young Dae Prepare To Board The Cryptocurrency Train In 'To The Moon' Teaser

Upcoming drama “To the Moon” has released a new teaser featuring Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, and Kim Young Dae!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Lee Sun Bin plays Jung Da Hae, a non-recruited employee in Maron Confectionery’s marketing and PR team. Jo Aram plays Kim Ji Song, who struggles with credit card debt yet continues to spend freely on shopping, dating, and hobbies, and Ra Mi Ran stars as Kang Eun Sang, a Management Support team member at Maron Confectionery.

Kim Young Dae stars as Ham Ji Woo, the director of the Big Data TF team at Maron Confectionery. From skills to looks to wealth, Ham Ji Woo appears to have it all—but unlike the drama’s three female leads, he is chasing his dreams, not money.

The newly released teaser showcases the personal stories of the three friends—Da Hae, Eun Sang, and Ji Song—who felt they had no choice but to invest in cryptocurrency, and also reveals Ham Ji Woo’s dream, which seems more precious to him than money.

The teaser begins with Da Hae’s humble wish: “I just want to live an ordinary life without any trouble.” In one scene, Da Hae, who quietly endures her tough daily life and devotes herself to work, is seen being scolded by her boss.

With her back against the wall, Da Hae finally declares: “I’m going to give it a try. I’ll go as far as money can take me. I won’t stop!” She invests in cryptocurrency as her last resort.

The teaser then focuses to Eun Sang, highlighting her deep bond with Da Hae and Ji Song. Even though the two often grumble at her for being a cheapskate, Eun Sang never stops urging them to invest in cryptocurrency with her. In an emotional scene, she says: “I can’t stand by and watch you two fall. I’m going to stick with you until the very end.”

Next, the teaser gives a glimpse of Ji Song and her carefree Gen Z lifestyle. Several scenes show her habitually blurting out “I’m sorry” whenever her boss scolds her and wriggling out of trouble with her playful tone. However, when Eun Sang persuades Da Hae to invest in cryptocurrency, Ji Song grows uneasy. In one scene, she asks, “What if it turns out to be a bigger hell than here?” Da Hae responds, “What hell could be worse than the reality we already live in?” After much hesitation, Ji Song finally joins her friends to invest in cryptocurrency.

Finally, the teaser introduces Ham Ji Woo, the so-called “legend of Maron Confectionery,” known for turning every idea into a massive hit. When Ji Woo, who was once a singer, meets Da Hae, who still remembers and cherishes the song he once wrote, he quietly begins to dream of the stage again. Ji Woo reflects, “If people still remember it, then maybe it’s worth trying again, even if I get hurt.”

Watch the teaser below!

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

