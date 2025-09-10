'My Troublesome Star' Ratings Climb To New All-Time High

“My Troublesome Star” continues to gain more viewers!

According to Nielsen Korea, the September 9 broadcast of ENA’s “My Troublesome Star” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.2 percent. This is a 0.8 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 3.4 percent, marking the drama’s new personal best.

Meanwhile, episode 12—the final episode—of tvN’s “Love, Take Two” earned an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent, seeing a 0.3 percent increase.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “My Troublesome Star”!

