Lee Jae Wook Is A Talented Architect With Gentle Side In New Drama “Last Summer”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming weekend miniseries “Last Summer” has unveiled its first stills of Lee Jae Wook in character!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Lee Jae Wook will be taking on dual roles as twin brothers Baek Do Ha and Baek Do Young. The newly released stills introduce Baek Do Ha, a gifted architect and head of the architectural office Pluto Atelier. Even as a student, his talent was recognized by a Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate (often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of architecture”), marking him as someone destined for greatness. Known by the nickname “Baek Do”—meaning “one who waits it out”—he’s patient and strategic like a fighter. But when his fiery alter ego takes over, he becomes reckless, throwing pride and composure aside, hinting at a complicated backstory yet to be revealed.

The stills capture both sides of Do Ha: a sharp, professional architect who has risen to the top of Seoul’s competitive scene, and a softer, more vulnerable man. One shot shows him with a tender gaze and a gentle smile as he cradles a puppy, perfectly balancing his youthful warmth with mature charisma.

As the story shifts between past and present, Lee Jae Wook is set to showcase a dynamic range. Despite being focused on his career, Do Ha finds himself drawn back into a bickering yet heartfelt romance with his estranged childhood friend Song Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun), from whom he drifted apart two years earlier.

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

