Lee Young Ae Is An Ordinary Housewife Plunged Into The World Of Drug Dealing In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

In the upcoming KBS2 drama “Walking on Thin Ice,” Lee Young Ae will portray the desperate transformation of a woman driven to the brink.

“Walking on Thin Ice” tells the story of the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Although Kang Eun Soo was once a frugal housewife who lived an ordinary life taking care of her husband and daughter, she finds herself pushed to the brink when her husband’s illness worsens and her family is plunged into financial ruin. When she unexpectedly stumbles upon a mysterious bag filled with drugs, her desperation drives her to strike up an unlikely alliance with Lee Kyung, an art teacher who secretly works as a drug dealer by night.

As her character embarks on this dangerous journey in order to survive, Lee Young Ae will make a powerful transformation that showcases a wide range of emotions and detailed, nuanced acting.

“Walking on Thin Ice” director Song Hyun Wook praised Lee Young Ae’s performance, remarking, “Lee Young Ae, who has established herself as both the epitome of innocence and an icon of brutal revenge, is an actress who has both desire and persistence hidden behind a kind, ordinary face. In ‘Walking on Thin Ice,’ she will have the most action scenes and also display the most nuanced emotional acting of any role she’s played up until now.”

“During filming, Lee Young Ae actively shaped her character’s transformation by personally coming up with her own ideas, and she masterfully portrayed the journey of starting out as an ordinary housewife and gradually becoming caught up in desire and confusion,” he continued. “Kang Eun Soo, who embodies both maternal instinct and desire, is a character that only Lee Young Ae could pull off.”

The director added, “If you watch ‘Walking on Thin Ice,’ you’ll know why the actress chose [to star in] this drama.”

“Walking on Thin Ice” premieres on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

You can also watch more teasers for “Walking on Thin Ice” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)