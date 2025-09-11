Watch: 'BOYS II PLANET' Reveals Partial Ranking + Contestants Perform Original Tracks

The Debut Concept Battle has been unveiled for “BOYS II PLANET”!

Following the elimination of 24 contestants at the second Survivor Announcement Ceremony, the remaining 24 contestants reorganized their groups and prepared for the Debut Concept Battle featuring four original tracks.

Watch the performances below:

“Lucky MACHO”

Yumeki, He Xin Long, Kim JunMin, Hu Han Wen, Park Dong Gyu, Park Jun Il

Individual On-Site Votes:

Kim Jun Min – 1850 votes Park Dong Gyu – 1730 votes Yumeki – 1520 votes Hu Han Wen – 1500 votes He Xin Long – 1210 votes Park Jun Il – 960 votes

“Sugar HIGH”

Kang Woo Jin, Chung Sang Hyeon, Jang Han Eum, Masato, Na Yun Seo, Chueli Li Yu

Individual On-Site Votes:

Jang Han Eum – 1680 votes Chung Sang Hyeon – 1630 votes Chueli Li Yu – 1540 votes Kang Woo Jin – 1510 votes Masato – 1360 votes Na Yun Seo – 1180 votes

“MAIN DISH”

Li Zi Hao, Kim Jun Seo, Hsu Ching Yu, Yoo Kang Min, Sun Heng Yu, Chen Kai Wen

Individual On-Site Votes:

Yoo Kang Min – 1930 votes Chen Kai Wen – 1880 votes Li Zi Hao – 1440 votes Sun Heng Yu – 1370 votes Hsu Ching Yu – 1350 votes Kim Jun Seo – 790 votes

“Chains”

Kim Geon Woo, Zhou An Xin, Lee Leo, Lee Sang Won, Zhang Jia Hao, Jun Lee Jeong

Individual On-Site Votes:

Lee Sang Won – 1820 votes Kim Geon Woo – 1670 votes Zhang Jia Hao – 1430 votes Zhou An Xin – 1310 votes Jun Lee Jeong – 1210 votes Lee Leo – 1140 votes

In addition to individual votes, the audience members also voted for their favorite performance. Members of the No. 1 team receive a benefit of 150,000 points each, and the group will perform on “M Countdown” and hold an offline fan meeting. The No. 1 contestant of the No. 1 team receives a benefit of an additional 150,000 points.

These are the results of the team votes:

“Chains” – 1110 votes “Lucky MACHO” – 670 votes “Sugar HIGH” – 540 votes “MAIN DISH” – 440 votes

At the end of the broadcast, “BOYS II PLANET” revealed the ranking of two of the contestants as of September 11 at 6 p.m. KST. Kim Jun Min is currently ranked No. 16, while Chung Sang Hyeon is ranked No. 17.

Global voting for “BOYS II PLANET” is available through the Mnet Plus app, and the current round of voting closes on September 12 at 10 a.m. KST.

