Vote: Soompi's 'BOYS II PLANET' International Prediction Polls (Round Of 24)

“BOYS II PLANET” is nearing the end!

The second season of Mnet’s hit survival show “BOYS PLANET,” “BOYS II PLANET” originally began with 160 contestants and is now down to only 24 who are fighting to make it to the final group.

The fourth round of official voting is currently taking place on the Mnet Plus app until September 12 at 10 a.m. KST. Following our International Prediction Polls for the previous round, Soompi wants to know which contestants you’re rooting for this time!

Vote in our polls below to let us know your top three contestants and ultimate favorite until September 12 at 10 a.m. KST:

*Please note that voting in these polls will not affect the official rankings of “BOYS II PLANET” contestants in any way. Data will only be collected to share the preferences of Soompi readers. Official voting is available on the Mnet Plus app.

