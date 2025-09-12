Choi Sung Eun Is A Public Architect Who Wants To Leave Her Village In New Drama 'Last Summer'

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Last Summer” has unveiled new stills featuring Choi Sung Eun!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a man and a woman, friends since childhood, who face the truth of their first love, hidden inside Pandora’s box.

Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Kyung, a former medical student who becomes a public official in architecture in Patan, a village bordering the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone). Known by locals as Dr. Song, Ha Kyung is a jack-of-all-trades—handling everything from street trees and utility poles to even neighborhood dogs. Though she always says she wants to leave Patan, her actions suggest otherwise, as she is always ready to lend a hand when her neighbors are in need.

The newly released stills showcase Song Ha Kyung in various moments. Amid the tense backdrop of a village where gunshots can be heard, she is seen biking to work and engaging in a conversation with her employee ID hanging from her neck—hinting at her daily life and the weight of her responsibilities.

Another image captures her with a complex gaze—caught between anger and sorrow—following an unexpected encounter with Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook), someone she grew apart from two years ago. With Do Ha’s sudden return, Ha Kyung’s family’s attempts to sell their home are suddenly thrown into disarray.

“Last Summer” is set to premiere in November. Stay tuned!

