Kim Young Dae Is A Successful Big Data Director Who Still Dreams Of Singing In Upcoming Drama 'To The Moon'

Upcoming drama “To the Moon” has shared new stills featuring Kim Young Dae!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Kim Young Dae stars as Ham Ji Woo, the director of the Big Data TF team at Maron Confectionery. From skills to looks to wealth, Ham Ji Woo appears to have it all—but unlike the drama’s three female leads, he is chasing his dreams, not money.

The new stills show Ji Woo on stage, holding a microphone as he sings—hinting at his past as a former singer, as revealed in the previously released character teaser. Other images show him gazing affectionately at someone, hinting at a warm, emotional side beneath his professional exterior, further raising anticipation for his character arc.

Kim Young Dae shared why he chose the project, explaining, “I was drawn to the character Ham Ji Woo, a failed indie singer. On the surface, he seems free-spirited, but carries a sense of frustration, as if trapped within a frame. The process of breaking free from that felt intriguing to me.”

Describing the character, he further added, “He’s a creative individual with a unique worldview, but at the same time, he struggles with a sense of disconnect that comes from compromising with reality.” He also noted the similarities between himself and the character, saying, “I also try to find balance between imagination and reality. But unlike Ji Woo, I think I tend to make practical choices a bit more quickly.”

To fully bring the character to life, Kim Young Dae revealed that he put extra effort into practicing singing and even picked up drumming again for the first time in a long while.

He concluded with a heartfelt message to viewers: “I hope ‘To the Moon’ will be a healing drama for viewers. I’d love for it to be something that brings a smile at the end of a tough day and warms the heart. I also hope to be remembered as an actor who brings a bit of breath to someone’s day.”

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

