Lee Se Young Signs With Fantagio

It’s official: Lee Se Young has joined Fantagio!

On September 12, the agency announced, “Actress Lee Se Young has signed an exclusive contract with us. We are delighted to be working together with Lee Se Young, who has built a solid filmography through a variety of projects. As she is an actress with a broad range, we will be unsparing in our support so that she can showcase her talents in a wide variety of genres.”

Lee Se Young first debuted as a child actress in the 1996-1997 drama “The Brothers’ River” before establishing herself as a leading actress in numerous critically acclaimed productions. Last year, she starred in the dramas “What Comes After Love” and “Motel California,” and she is currently gearing up to appear in Disney+’s upcoming adaptation of “The Remarried Empress.”

Meanwhile, Fantagio is currently home to ASTRO, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Seon Ho, Ong Seong Wu, BTOB’s Changsub, and more.

