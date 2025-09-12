Lee Young Ae, Kim Young Kwang, And Park Yong Woo Tease What To Look Forward To In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

The stars of KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Walking on Thin Ice” have shared their thoughts on what viewers can look forward to in the show!

“Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Although Kang Eun Soo was once an ordinary housewife, she finds herself pushed to the brink when her husband’s illness worsens and her family is plunged into financial ruin. When she unexpectedly stumbles upon a mysterious bag filled with drugs, her desperation drives her to strike up an unlikely alliance with Lee Kyung, an art teacher who secretly works as a drug dealer by night. The two of them then wind up being chased by the relentless veteran detective Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo).

“Walking on Thin Ice” will follow the irreversible chain reactions caused by the characters’ choices, the human dilemmas and internal conflicts of characters walking the fine line between good and evil, and the constantly changing relationships between them.

Lee Young Ae remarked, “I think viewers will enjoy the drama more if they watch it while asking themselves, ‘What would I have done if I were Eun Soo?’ I think that you follow along with the characters’ emotions, you’ll find yourself even more immersed in the story.”

As for a specific scene that viewers should look forward to, the actress shared, “The scene where Eun Soo explodes for the first time made a strong impression on me, and it was memorable because it really showcases the character’s dramatic transformation.”

Meanwhile, Kim Young Kwang described the drama by saying, “‘Walking on Thin Ice’ is a story that honestly depicts the unseen weight of life.”

“Through the stories of characters who fall apart in different directions and then get back up again, you can see just how many things can be shaken by a choice made by one person,” he continued. “I hope that viewers will join us in keeping an eye on just how much inner turmoil lies inside that.”

Finally, Park Yong Woo commented, “This drama has many strengths, but above all else, I want to boast about the actors’ performances. I also hope that you’ll look forward to the suspenseful thrills of a plot that flows in unpredictable directions at every moment. I dare say that it’s a rare drama that combines entertainment and touching emotions while also leaving you with lingering thoughts and feelings.”

“Walking on Thin Ice” premieres on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

You can also watch more teasers for “Walking on Thin Ice” below:

