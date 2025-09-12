Jo Aram Dishes On Her Bubbly 'To The Moon' Character, What Makes The Drama Relatable, And More

Jo Aram has shared more insights into her character in MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Lee Sun Bin plays Jung Da Hae, a non-recruited employee in Maron Confectionery’s marketing and PR team. Jo Aram plays Kim Ji Song, who struggles with credit card debt yet continues to spend freely on shopping, dating, and hobbies, and Ra Mi Ran stars as Kang Eun Sang, a Management Support team member at Maron Confectionery.

Jo Aram portrays Kim Ji Song, an accounting team employee at Maron Confectionery who wasn’t hired through regular recruitment. Ji Song embodies the MZ generation’s YOLO lifestyle—living as if there’s no tomorrow, unapologetically spending on the latest trends, relationships, and hobbies.

Jo Aram expressed her affection for the project, sharing, “‘To the Moon’ is a heartwarming story about the friendship, dreams, and hopes of three women, told in a delightful way. When I first read the script, I remember flying through it. The characters felt so relatable, like people we see around us every day, which made it all the more engaging and easy to connect with.”

Describing her character, she said, “Ji Song stands out wherever she is, full of colorful charms and unmistakable presence.” On her resemblance to Ji Song, Jo Aram remarked, “I’d say we’re about 50 percent alike. The way Ji Song acts around Da Hae and Eun Sang is a lot like how I am with close friends or family—playful, affectionate, and chatty. Most of all, like Ji Song, I want to spend each day meaningfully and enjoyably.”

She continued, “In the past, I mostly played characters who didn’t openly show their emotions. But Ji Song is expressive, with room for a wide range of transformations. It gave me the chance to try many new things, and I put a lot of effort into it—so I hope viewers will look forward to it.”

Finally, Jo Aram shared, “‘To the Moon’ isn’t just a story about cryptocurrency. It’s about three women leaning on each other and doing their best to get through life’s harsh realities. I hope viewers will find warmth, laughter, and comfort in their small but meaningful moments. Please give the drama lots of love and support.”

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

