Kim Gun Woo Is A Skilled Lawyer Entangled In Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun’s Courtroom Battle In “Last Summer”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming romance drama “Last Summer” has unveiled its first stills of Kim Gun Woo in character!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Kim Gun Woo will take on the role of Seo Soo Hyuk, the youngest son of Korea’s top law firm Seo & Joo, and a skilled appellate lawyer. Known for his unrivaled ability to overturn even the most complex cases in higher courts, Soo Hyuk once held a flawless 100 percent win rate—until he suffered his first-ever loss in a case involving Song Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun). That defeat dropped his record to 99 percent, leaving a lasting mark on him. Adding intrigue to his character, Soo Hyuk also has a quirky habit of organizing everything—both in trials and in daily life—on a nine-square bingo board.

Newly released stills showcase Kim Gun Woo’s transformation into Soo Hyuk. Sporting a neatly styled look and a sharp suit, he exudes a refined charisma. His focused presence in the courtroom, fully immersed in winning the trial, highlights his professionalism.

Seo Soo Hyuk takes on a key role as Baek Do Ha’s (Lee Jae Wook) attorney in his courtroom battle against Song Ha Kyung. However, his reunion with Ha Kyung—the one person linked to his only career defeat—pulls him back into her orbit, and he slowly finds himself drawn to her.

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

