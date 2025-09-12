Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, And Jo Aram Stand Out As Awkward Outsiders At Company Workshop In “To The Moon”

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has shared a glimpse of the three leading ladies’ very first meeting!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Lee Sun Bin plays Jung Da Hae, a non-recruited employee in Maron Confectionery’s marketing and PR team. Jo Aram plays Kim Ji Song, who struggles with credit card debt yet continues to spend freely on shopping, dating, and hobbies, and Ra Mi Ran stars as Kang Eun Sang, a Management Support team member at Maron Confectionery.

The newly released stills reveal how Jung Da Hae, Kang Eun Sang, and Kim Ji Song first begin to bond. Da Hae, a thirty-something office worker whose only strengths are diligence and persistence, struggles with her meager paycheck. Eun Sang, in her forties, spends every waking moment plotting ways to make money, while Ji Song, in her twenties, treats spending as her favorite pastime. Despite their different ages and personalities, they share one thing in common: they’re all “non-recruited” employees at Maron Confectionery.

At the company workshop, the three women stand out as obvious misfits. Da Hae stares dejectedly at the floor, Eun Sang glares off into the distance with a sulky look, and Ji Song sneaks sideways glances at the other two. Without saying a word, their body language seems to cry out in unison: “I want to go home.” The awkward yet relatable moment hints at the unlikely connection forming between them.

Having never fit in with their formally recruited colleagues, these outsiders gradually find one another—and with that, the beginnings of a friendship that could turn into a lifelong alliance.

Catch the first episode of “To the Moon” on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

