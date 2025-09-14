Watch: ZEROBASEONE Takes 5th Win For 'ICONIK' On 'Music Core'; Performances By TWICE's Chaeyoung, NCT's Haechan, And More

ZEROBASEONE has won a fifth music show trophy for their new title track “ICONIK”!

On the September 13 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ,” Lim Young Woong’s “Eternal Moment,” and ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK.” ZEROBASEONE ultimately took the win with a total of 7,007 points.

Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included TWICE’s Chaeyoung, NCT’s Haechan, Red Velvet’s Wendy, WJSN’s Dayoung, MOMOLAND, NCT WISH, TREASURE, CORTIS, MONSTA X, CIX, Lim Young Woong, ALL(H)OURS, AxMxP, Gavy NJ, and A.C.E’s Junhee.

Check out their performances below!

TWICE’s Chaeyoung – “SHOOT (Firecracker)”

NCT’s Haechan – “CRZY”

Red Velvet’s Wendy – “Sunkiss”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”

MOMOLAND – “RODEO”

NCT WISH – “COLOR”

TREASURE – “PARADISE”

CORTIS – “FaSHioN”

MONSTA X – “N the Front”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

Lim Young Woong – “Eternal Moment”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

Gavy NJ – “Happiness”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Umbrella (10:00)”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now