September Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 14, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from August 14 to September 14.

IVE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,476,491, marking a 51.26 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “70 wins,” “IVE SECRET,” and “XOXZ,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “hip,” “flawless,” and “record.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 94.57 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK took second place for September with a brand reputation index of 6,728,644.

TWICE rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,845,803, marking a 34.43 percent increase in their score since last month.

Red Velvet came in fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,579,104.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM shot to fifth place after seeing a 119.98 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 2,851,725 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. TWICE
  4. Red Velvet
  5. LE SSERAFIM
  6. KiiiKiii
  7. izna
  8. OH MY GIRL
  9. aespa
  10. ITZY
  11. i-dle
  12. H1-KEY
  13. fromis_9
  14. BABYMONSTER
  15. ILLIT
  16. Apink
  17. Hearts2Hearts
  18. MAMAMOO
  19. STAYC
  20. tripleS
  21. WOOAH
  22. Kep1er
  23. WJSN
  24. NMIXX
  25. KATSEYE
  26. Girl’s Day
  27. FIFTY FIFTY
  28. Dreamcatcher
  29. Billlie
  30. BLACKSWAN

Source (1)

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
Billlie
BLACKSWAN
Dreamcatcher
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girl's Day
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
KATSEYE
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
STAYC
tripleS
TWICE
WJSN
Woo!Ah!

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read