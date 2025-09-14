September Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from August 14 to September 14.

IVE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,476,491, marking a 51.26 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “70 wins,” “IVE SECRET,” and “XOXZ,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “hip,” “flawless,” and “record.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 94.57 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK took second place for September with a brand reputation index of 6,728,644.

TWICE rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,845,803, marking a 34.43 percent increase in their score since last month.

Red Velvet came in fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,579,104.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM shot to fifth place after seeing a 119.98 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 2,851,725 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

IVE BLACKPINK TWICE Red Velvet LE SSERAFIM KiiiKiii izna OH MY GIRL aespa ITZY i-dle H1-KEY fromis_9 BABYMONSTER ILLIT Apink Hearts2Hearts MAMAMOO STAYC tripleS WOOAH Kep1er WJSN NMIXX KATSEYE Girl’s Day FIFTY FIFTY Dreamcatcher Billlie BLACKSWAN

