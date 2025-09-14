Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN, BTS, ILLIT, ATEEZ, And More Take Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on September 13!

Stray Kids’ latest album “KARMA” spent its second consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their first album ever to spend two weeks in the top five of the Billboard 200.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids once again landed a total of five albums on the World Albums chart this week. “合 (HOP)” came in at No. 4 in its 38th week on the chart, “ATE” at No. 12 in its 59th week, “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 20 in its 55th week, and “ROCK-STAR” at No. 21 in its 43rd week.

Meanwhile, TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” also held onto its spot at No. 2 in its seventh consecutive week on the World Albums chart.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” maintained its position at No. 3 in its 14th week on the chart, while their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbed back up to No. 15 in its 60th week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rose to No. 4 in its 169th week on the chart, with their recent live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” following at No. 11 in its seventh week.

ILLIT’s “bomb” jumped to No. 5 in its 11th week on the chart, while ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” took No. 9 in its 12th week.

BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” rose to No. 10 in its 59th week on the chart, and NewJeans’ “Get Up” climbed to No. 14 in its 104th week.

SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” moved up to No. 19 in its 15th week on the chart, while BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” rose to No. 23 in its 114th week.

Finally, BTS’s Jin’s solo album “Echo” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 24, marking its 15th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

