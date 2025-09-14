'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' And 'Queen Mantis' Sweep Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” and SBS’s “Queen Mantis” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the third consecutive week, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also continued to dominate the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min held onto their respective spots at No. 1 and No. 2.

The next spots on both lists went to “Queen Mantis,” which shot to No. 2 on this week’s drama list. Leading lady Go Hyun Jung entered the actor list at No. 3, followed by her co-star Jang Dong Yoon at No. 7.

In its final week on air, JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” maintained its position at No. 3 on the drama list, and star Lee Jin Uk rose to No. 9 on the actor list.

JTBC’s new romance “My Youth” debuted at No. 4 on the drama list this week, while leads Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee entered the actor list at No. 6 and No. 8 respectively.

Finally, TV Chosun’s new series “Confidence Queen” debuted at No. 8 on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

While the drama list only includes series airing on broadcast television, the integrated actor list also includes cast members from OTT shows.

“Tempest” stars Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won made this week’s list at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively, while “You and Everything Else” star Kim Go Eun entered the list at No. 10.

Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Go Hyun Jung (“Queen Mantis”) Jun Ji Hyun (“Tempest”) Kang Dong Won (“Tempest”) Song Joong Ki (“My Youth”) Jang Dong Yoon (“Queen Mantis”) Chun Woo Hee (“My Youth”) Lee Jin Uk (“Beyond the Bar”) Kim Go Eun (“You and Everything Else”)

Watch full episodes of “Queen Mantis” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out “My Youth” here:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “My Troublesome Star” below!

Watch Now