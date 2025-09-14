'Walking On Thin Ice' Stars Are Nothing Like Their Characters In Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Filming

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Walking on Thin Ice” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Although Kang Eun Soo was once an ordinary housewife, she finds herself pushed to the brink when her husband’s illness worsens and her family is plunged into financial ruin. When she unexpectedly stumbles upon a mysterious bag filled with drugs, her desperation drives her to strike up an unlikely alliance with Lee Kyung, an art teacher who secretly works as a drug dealer by night. The two of them then wind up being chased by the relentless veteran detective Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo).

In contrast to the dark, intense tone of the drama, the atmosphere on set was cheerful and full of laughter. The new behind-the-scenes photos show Lee Young Ae brightening the set with her radiant smile, in addition to meticulously analyzing the script together with director Song Hyun Wook.

Kim Young Kwang also enlivened the set with his warm smile and comfortable demeanor, energizing his co-stars by chatting and laughing with them between takes. Meanwhile, Park Yong Woo displayed impressive focus as he disappeared into his character on set.

“The actors’ passionate immersion into their roles and the chemistry created by their trust in one another made ‘Walking on Thin Ice’ 200 percent better,” said the production team. “Their close-knit teamwork on set will shine through even stronger in the drama, so please look forward to it.”

“Walking on Thin Ice” premieres on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

You can also watch more teasers for “Walking on Thin Ice” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)