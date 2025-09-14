'No Other Choice' Wins International People's Choice Award At 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Director Park Chan Wook’s latest film “No Other Choice” won a brand-new award at the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)!

On September 14 local time, the Toronto International Film Festival announced the winners of 12 awards, including the highly coveted People’s Choice Awards.

This year, the festival added a new award: the International People’s Choice Award, which was determined by the votes of the viewing public. The first-ever International People’s Choice Award went to “No Other Choice,” Park Chan Wook’s new film adaptation of the novel “The Ax.”

“No Other Choice” is a thriller starring Lee Byung Hun as Man Soo, an office worker who once felt completely satisfied with his life and thought he had it all—before suddenly being laid off. Determined to protect his wife (played by Son Ye Jin), two kids, and the home they worked so hard to buy, Man Soo prepares to wage a war to find a new job.

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, “No Other Choice” will hit South Korean theaters on September 24. Check out a trailer for the film here!

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “No Other Choice”!

