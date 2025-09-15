Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Yeon Hee, Joo Jong Hyuk, Mimi, And More Confirmed For New Drama

Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Yeon Hee, Joo Jong Hyuk, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, and more are set to in a new drama!

On September 15, the production team announced, “‘Private Taxi,’ (literal translation) based on the popular webtoon, has confirmed the casting of actors Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Jae In, Im Se Mi, Hyun Bong Sik, Lee Yeon Hee, Kim Do Hyun, Mimi, Joo Jong Hyuk, Ye Ji Won, Ahn Ji Ho, Im Ha Ryong, and Ye Soo Jung (listed in order of episodes), and will be produced as an eight-episode mid-length seasonal drama.”

Based on a webtoon by Lee Mose, “PrivateTaxi” tells the story of a taxi driver who only takes pre-booked regulars and plays the songs they want to hear, along with the stories of his passengers.

Cha Tae Hyun will lead the series, taking the driver’s seat of a special taxi that carries stories both deeply personal and universally moving, brought to life through his warm, yet delicate, emotional acting. Other confirmed cast members will appear in roles connected to the passengers’ stories.

Director Jeon Chang Geun, known for works including “Mystic Pop-up Bar” and “Artificial City,” will direct the project. Music directors Park Sung Il and Han Saem, recognized for shaping emotions and stories in “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Itaewon Class,” and “My Mister,” will bring the essence of a music drama.

“Private Taxi” is scheduled to begin filming in September and is slated to premiere in 2026.

