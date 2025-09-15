Watch: Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, And Kim Young Dae Bet On A New Future In “To The Moon” Teaser

Ahead of its premiere, MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has dropped a new teaser that highlights the bittersweet struggles and unexpected bonds of its main characters!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Lee Sun Bin plays Jung Da Hae, a non-recruited employee in Maron Confectionery’s marketing and PR team. Jo Aram plays Kim Ji Song, who struggles with credit card debt yet continues to spend freely on shopping, dating, and hobbies, and Ra Mi Ran stars as Kang Eun Sang, a Management Support team member at Maron Confectionery.

The teaser introduces these three women—Da Hae, Ji Song, and Eun Sang—alongside Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae), each with their own distinct storylines. Though different in age, personality, and outlook, Da Hae, Ji Song, and Eun Sang share one thing in common: they are “outsiders” at Maron Confectionery, employees who were never officially recruited. Their chemistry as unlikely allies promises both heartfelt moments and sharp humor.

Wounded by the labels “non-recruited” and “dirt spoon,” Da Hae breaks down in frustration, lamenting, “From start to finish, this has been a disaster.” In response, Eun Sang proposes a desperate but daring solution: diving into cryptocurrency. “Have you ever heard of a J-curve? Even when it feels like you’re crashing endlessly, there’s a moment when the curve suddenly rises. For us, crypto might be the only way forward,” she declares, capturing both the despair and fragile hope that drive their choices.

Despite the uncertainty ahead, the three women resolve to face their struggles as if embarking on an adventure, determined to find meaning—and maybe success—along the way.

Adding another layer to the story, the teaser hints at the budding connection between Da Hae and Ji Woo. Though they initially clash, his unexpected words of encouragement—“You’re someone who can turn any place you stand into a stage”—leave a lasting impact, suggesting a relationship that may evolve in surprising ways.

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

