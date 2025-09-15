Sul Kyung Gu, Hong Kyung, And More Discuss The Unconventional Sides Of Their Roles In “Good News”

Netflix’s upcoming film “Good News” has unveiled a new set of character stills!

Set in 1970, “Good News” follows a group of people who devise a bizarre and risky plan to land a hijacked airplane by any means necessary.

The newly released stills capture the desperate clash between those determined to bring the plane safely to the ground and the hijackers equally bent on reaching Pyongyang.

Leading the suspense is Nobody (Sul Kyung Gu), a shadowy fixer whose piercing gaze inside the control tower hints at his enigmatic nature. Known for quietly providing solutions in times of crisis, he leaves viewers wondering what unconventional methods he will use to confront this unprecedented emergency.

Another key figure is Seo Go Myung (Hong Kyung), an elite Air Force lieutenant suddenly burdened with this critical mission. His hardened expression reflects both a burning ambition and an unshakable resolve to see the dangerous operation through.

Park Sang Hyun (Ryoo Seung Bum), the head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency and commander of the entire mission, stands proudly against a backdrop of medals, a symbol of his power and influence. His commanding presence raises anticipation over what orders he will issue to steer this extraordinary operation.

Meanwhile, Japanese Deputy Minister of Transportation Shinichi (Yamada Takayuki), who comes to Korea to solve this issue together, along with Kubo (Shiina Kippei), the captain of the hijacked passenger plane, and Maeda (Kim Sung Oh), the co-pilot, struggle in their own ways to protect the endangered passengers.

On the opposite side of the conflict stands Denji (Kasamatsu Sho), the steely leader of the Japanese communist armed group behind the hijacking. Alongside his deputy Asuka (Yamamoto Nairu) and their comrades, he appears grim and unwavering, intensifying curiosity over whether their audacious attempt to divert the aircraft to Pyongyang will succeed.

The cast themselves hinted at the depth of their roles. Sul Kyung Gu described his role: “Nobody exists on the boundary between normal and abnormal. He doesn’t blend in with those around him, and everything about him feels alien.”

Hong Kyung shared why he was drawn to the role of Seo Go Myung: “I was fascinated by how his unyielding ambition shapes every part of him, and the fact that he isn’t straightforward or pure.”

Ryoo Seung Bum revealed that he approached Park Sang Hyun as something of an “eccentric,” saying, “I saw him as someone with a childlike innocence and a reckless personality.”

“Good News” will premiere on October 17.

