'Shin's Project' Premieres To No. 1 Ratings As 'My Troublesome Star' Remains Strong

Veteran actor Han Suk Kyu and rising star Bae Hyeon Seong‘s chemistry in their new drama “Shin’s Project” has shone since the premiere!

According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode of tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Shin’s Project” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.9 percent.

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Meanwhile, episode 9 of ENA’s “My Troublesome Star” achieved an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent, seeing a 0.3 percent decrease from its previous episode’s personal best rating of 4.2 percent.

