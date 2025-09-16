Watch: Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun’s Life As Neighbors Brings Back Childhood Memories In “Last Summer” Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming romance drama “Last Summer” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

The teaser opens with Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) starting his day full of energy, and Song Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun), an architectural public official in Patan. It also captures the summer scenery and relaxed atmosphere of Patan.

Do Ha and Ha Kyung live side by side in a duplex house, separated only by a wall, and their daily routines often overlap. Ha Kyung tries to watch Do Ha through a hole in the wall, but he smiles knowingly and says, “You haven’t changed.”

Their sweet, yet sharp, chemistry stands out, while Ha Kyung’s line, “I see you hired a lawyer,” and Do Ha’s response, “After two years, someone sent me a certified letter,” build curiosity about the story that connects them.

Another moment unfolds when Do Ha leans toward Ha Kyung as if about to kiss her, even as they continue their constant bickering. Do Ha’s narration, “When I see you, I remember the time when I liked you,” shifts the mood, showing school days filled with gentle excitement and creating a sharp contrast to the earlier tension.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

