Winners Of The Seoul International Drama Awards 2025
The Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 has announced this year’s winners!
On September 16, the Seoul International Drama Awards announced the list of this year’s winners ahead of the ceremony, which will take place on October 2 at 5 p.m. KST at KBS Hall.
Check out the full list below:
Golden Bird Prize
Ben Stiller (“Severance” Season 2)
International Competition
Grand Prize: “Adolescence” – United Kingdom
Best TV Movie: “The Son” – South Korea
Best Miniseries: “Pachinko” Season 2 – United States
Series: “The Good & The Bad” – Turkiye
Best Director: Hirokazu Koreeda (“Asura”), Philip Barantini (“Adolescence”)
Best Screenwriter: Dan Erickson (“Severance” Season 2)
Best Actor: Owen Cooper (“Adolescence”)
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett (“Disclaimer”), Kim Min Ha (“Pachinko” Season 2)
International Invitation
Outstanding Asian Star:
Kim Seon Ho (“The Tyrant”), Jisoo (“Newtopia”) – South Korea
Sakaguchi Kentaro (“What Comes After Love”) – Japan
Bai Yu (“Bank on Me”) – China
Film Rachanun Mahawan (“Pluto”) – Thailand
Daniel Padilla (“Incognito”) – Phillippines
Anna Jobling (“Dear Love”) – Malaysia
K-Drama Competition
Outstanding Korean Drama: “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “When Life Gives You Tangerines”
Outstanding Korean Actor: Ju Ji Hoon (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)
Outstanding Korean Actress: IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
Outstanding Korean Drama OST: Young Tak – “Unpredictable Life” (“For Eagle Brothers”)
Congratulations to the winners!
