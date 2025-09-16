Winners Of The Seoul International Drama Awards 2025

Drama
Sep 16, 2025
by S Kim

The Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 has announced this year’s winners!

On September 16, the Seoul International Drama Awards announced the list of this year’s winners ahead of the ceremony, which will take place on October 2 at 5 p.m. KST at KBS Hall.

Check out the full list below:


Golden Bird Prize

Ben Stiller (“Severance” Season 2)


International Competition

Grand Prize: “Adolescence” – United Kingdom

Best TV Movie: “The Son” – South Korea

Best Miniseries: “Pachinko” Season 2 – United States

Series: “The Good & The Bad” – Turkiye

Best Director: Hirokazu Koreeda (“Asura”), Philip Barantini (“Adolescence”)

Best Screenwriter: Dan Erickson (“Severance” Season 2)

Best Actor: Owen Cooper (“Adolescence”)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett (“Disclaimer”), Kim Min Ha (“Pachinko” Season 2)


International Invitation

Outstanding Asian Star:

Kim Seon Ho (“The Tyrant”), Jisoo (“Newtopia”) – South Korea

Sakaguchi Kentaro (“What Comes After Love”) – Japan

Bai Yu (“Bank on Me”) – China

Film Rachanun Mahawan (“Pluto”) – Thailand

Daniel Padilla (“Incognito”) – Phillippines

Anna Jobling (“Dear Love”) – Malaysia


K-Drama Competition

Outstanding Korean Drama: “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Outstanding Korean Actor: Ju Ji Hoon (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)

Outstanding Korean Actress: IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Outstanding Korean Drama OST: Young Tak – “Unpredictable Life” (“For Eagle Brothers”)


Congratulations to the winners!

Source (1)

